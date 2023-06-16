34,388 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Purchased by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Price Performance

BBDC stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $863.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael James O’connor purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Chillag acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,544.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $320,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.