Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

