Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 109,380 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,380 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792,578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,490,000 after buying an additional 5,575,010 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,811,000 after buying an additional 890,163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,888,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,712,000 after buying an additional 659,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,624,000 after buying an additional 1,486,161 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

