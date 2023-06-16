Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,220 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

GSIE stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $32.16.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

