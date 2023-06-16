Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,130 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FNCL stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

