Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

