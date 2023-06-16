7,184 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

