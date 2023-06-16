Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3,159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 632,698 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 3,766.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.