Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Takes $432,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

