Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

