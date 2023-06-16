Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $611,000 in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

