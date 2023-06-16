Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISCV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

