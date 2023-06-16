Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $789,000 in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 556,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,079,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 221,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,201,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 198,629 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 914,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 185,108 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

