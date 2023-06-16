Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $987,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.