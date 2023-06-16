Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $287.64 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.67.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.44.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

