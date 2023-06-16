Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

