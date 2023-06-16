212,183 Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212,183 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NovaGold Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 57.88 and a quick ratio of 57.88. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.