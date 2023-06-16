Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $358,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.