28,530 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Purchased by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 126,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after buying an additional 391,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $55.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

