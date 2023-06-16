SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

