Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Sells $21,960.80 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,880 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $21,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ouster Stock Performance
OUST opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.40.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ouster by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ouster by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ouster by 34.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
