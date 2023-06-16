Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Sells $21,960.80 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,880 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $21,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ouster Stock Performance

OUST opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OUST has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ouster by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ouster by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ouster by 34.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

