Insider Buying: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Acquires $19,296.00 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) Director Timothy B. Fannin purchased 1,675 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $19,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

