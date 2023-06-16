Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $20,919.36 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $20,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 288 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $2,563.20.

Ouster Price Performance

NYSE OUST opened at $5.70 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ouster by 111.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 68.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

