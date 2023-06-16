Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $20,919.36 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $20,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 288 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $2,563.20.

Ouster Price Performance

NYSE OUST opened at $5.70 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Ouster (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ouster by 111.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 68.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

