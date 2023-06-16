Insider Selling: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Sells 714 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Aubree Barnum sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.53, for a total transaction of C$19,656.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165.18.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

TSE LAC opened at C$27.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.34) by C$0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.2745982 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

