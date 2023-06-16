Insider Selling: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Sells 714 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Aubree Barnum sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.53, for a total transaction of C$19,656.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165.18.
TSE LAC opened at C$27.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.58.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.34) by C$0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.2745982 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
