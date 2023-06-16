Nathan J. Schultz Sells 1,751 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $18,823.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chegg Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Chegg by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Chegg

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

