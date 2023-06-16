Insider Buying: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Director Acquires C$20,000.00 in Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) Director Thomas David Ullrich acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Aston Bay Trading Up 12.5 %

CVE:BAY opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Aston Bay Company Profile

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims and 6 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States; and the Mountain Zinc-Copper project, which covers an area of 1,982 acres located in central Virginia, the United States.

