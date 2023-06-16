Insider Buying: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Director Acquires C$20,000.00 in Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) Director Thomas David Ullrich acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.
Aston Bay Trading Up 12.5 %
CVE:BAY opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.14.
Aston Bay Company Profile
