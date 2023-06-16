Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $23,119.32 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vacasa Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
