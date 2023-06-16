Jonathan D. Buck Sells 133 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $20,616.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,850.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.0 %

MSA opened at $161.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $161.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.77.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,105.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.