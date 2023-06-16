Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.04 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in ASML by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $738.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $674.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.00. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

