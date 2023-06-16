Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,668,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $406.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

