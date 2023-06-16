Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.81. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $495.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

