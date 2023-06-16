Orin Green Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 607 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $495.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

