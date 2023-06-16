Orin Green Financial LLC Buys 1,437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

