Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,046,207 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Enphase Energy worth $272,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

