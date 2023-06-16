Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 272,449 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,449 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.83% of MongoDB worth $249,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $385.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $398.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.56.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.35.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

