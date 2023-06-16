Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up 1.1% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 55,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 281,386 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.05.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.81. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

