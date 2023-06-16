Voya Investment Management LLC Has $332.86 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,929 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $332,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,274,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $323.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

