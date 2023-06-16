Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,512,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 84,977 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $206,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.