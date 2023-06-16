LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies Acquires 11,500 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LifeMD Trading Up 0.6 %

LifeMD stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

