Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,362 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Zscaler worth $322,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $59,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 55,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 281,386 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

