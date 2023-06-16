Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,703 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.71% of Constellation Brands worth $303,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,445,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.77.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ opened at $249.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.45 and its 200 day moving average is $229.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

