Trust Investment Advisors Purchases New Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro Stock Performance

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,234 shares of company stock worth $3,983,588. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TTC opened at $97.70 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

