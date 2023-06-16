Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

NYSE DVN opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

