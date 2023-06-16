Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,598 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $255.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.09. The firm has a market cap of $811.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

