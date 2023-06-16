American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

