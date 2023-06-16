Rebalance LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Rebalance LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $61.97 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

