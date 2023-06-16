First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,114 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

