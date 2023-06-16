American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after buying an additional 1,789,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,668,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,144,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after buying an additional 899,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

