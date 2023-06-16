Kalos Management Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after purchasing an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

