Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $244.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.99, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

